Image Source : AP Jos Buttler fined and handed demerit point for verbally abusing Vernon Philander

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" following an incident with Vernon Philander of South Africa.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Buttler, for whom it was the first offence during a 24-month period.

The incident occurred during South Africa's second innings on Tuesday, when Buttler was heard using obscene language against Philander who was at the crease.

Buttler admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and reserve umpire Allahudien Palekar levelled the charges against Buttler.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of match fee, plus one or two demerit points.