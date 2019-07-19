Jos Buttler challenges teammates in 'Royal Rumble' after Triple H gifts England custom WWE belt for World Cup win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Triple H congratulated England on their World Cup win and presented them with a custom WWE belt.

The England cricket team were presented a customized WWE belt for their win in the 2019 World Cup by WWE COO, Triple H. The wrestler, whose original name is Paul Michael Levesque, took to Twitter to gift the belt to the English players.

Earlier, Triple H presented a similar belt to Mumbai Indians in 2017, when the Rohit Sharma-led side won the IPL title.

Wishing the England team, he wrote, "An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK"

In reply, Jos Buttler challenged his teammates for a 'Royal Rumble' match to decide the true owner of the belt.

He wrote, "Royal rumble lads last man standing keeps the belt?"

England beat New Zealand in a dramatic final at Lord's on July 14 to lift the coveted trophy. The final, which ended in a tie, was decided on the boundary countback rule.