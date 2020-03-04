Jonty Rhodes takes dip in 'Holy Ganges' in Rishikesh, talks spiritual benefits

Image Source : TWITTER/JONTY RHODES Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes took to Twitter to share a picture of him taking a dip in the Ganga river.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes shared a picture of himself taking a dip in the 'Holy Ganges' on Wednesday. Rhodes is on a vacation in the country with his family, and has been taking to his social media profiles to share pictures of his travels.

"Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual," he tweeted.

Rhodes is seen immersed in the river water in the picture up until his shoulders.

Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival pic.twitter.com/yKjJUZsoz2 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2020

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh replied to Rhodes' post, saying that he has seen more of India than him. He also asked the former SA batsman to take him along the next time he makes a visit.

"You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga. next time take me along," he said.

You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga 🙏 next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020

Rhodes and Harbhajan have worked together at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians where the latter was a fielding coach when Harbhajan played for them. The South African legend, who is also regarded as one of the greatest fielders to ever play the game, will also lead the South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series.