Jonny Bairstow becomes first English player to smash two consecutive tons at World Cups

After a brilliant innings against India, Jonny Bairstow continued on his form against New Zealand, bringing his second consecutive ODI hundred.

England's opening batsman Jonny Bairstow smashed his 9th ODI century against New Zealand at the group stage game in Chester-le-street.

Eoin Morgan's side faces a must-win game against New Zealand, as a win will seal England's spot in the semifinals of the World Cup. Bairstow, who also scored a century against India in the side's previous game, continued on his impressive form as he utilised the batting-friendly conditions to excellent effect.

The opener reached his hundred off just 95 balls, hitting 14 fours and 1 sixe throughout the innings.

Bairstow, along with Jason Roy, also registered three consecutive 100+ opening partnerships, making a World Cup record. The duo added 123 runs for the first wicket, with Roy scoring 60.

Bairstow scored his first century of the tournament in the previous game against India, in which England secured a 31-run victory. With this ton, he became the first English player to record two consecutive hundreds in a World Cup.

England are currently fourth in the World Cup tally, but face a significant threat from Pakistan, who are a point behind at 5th. A loss could rule them out of the tournament if Pakistan defeats Bangladesh in their final game of the tournament. New Zealand, meanwhile, face a similar situation to England, but can bank upon a significantly higher NRR to save them, should they lose.

Australia and India have already qualified for the final four.