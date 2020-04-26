Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer searching for his World Cup winner's medal in isolation period

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said that he is looking for his World Cup winner's medal after losing it recently during a house move. Archer said that he had hung it on a portrait someone had sent him and now it can't be found.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it," Archer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

He said that he has spent most of his time during the coronavirus lockdown searching for the medal and won't stop looking for it.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep my eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already. There's nothing else to do in isolation. It's all hands on deck," he said.

Archer was already a highly rated fast bowler and a regular in T20 tournaments around the world including the Indian Premier League. However, it was at the 2019 World Cup that he made a name for himself on the international stage.

He was England's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets and bowled the Super Over in the final in which England managed to defend 15 runs and lift the trophy for the first time ever.

