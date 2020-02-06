Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL 2020 with stress fracture

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with a stress fracture.

English pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a stress fracture on right elbow. Archer represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and made his debut in the tournament in 2018.

Archer's absence comes across as a huge blow for the franchise. The England youngster played 11 matches for the Royals in 2019, taking as many wickets in the tournament at an impressive economy rate of 6.76.

On its official website, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer will also miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka.

"Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture," said the ECB.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added.