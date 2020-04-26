Jofra Archer finds lost World Cup 2019 medal in spare bedroom

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra archer with the World Cup 2019 trophy

England pacer Jofra Archer, earlier in the day revealed that he had gone mad searching for his misplaced World Cup 2019 medal which he had lost during moving flats. However. later on Sunday, he managed to find the medal in his spare bedroom.

"Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom," Archer wrote as caption after sharing the photo of the World Cup 2019 medal.

Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom 🥺 pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020

Archer, during an interview with BCC, said that he had been searching for his World Cup medal for over a week while revealing that the medal was hanging off a portrait.

"I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that. I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal," Jofra Archer said.

"I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already."

Archer had played a key role for England in its victorious World Cup campaign. He had picked 20 wickets in the tournament was the third highest wicket-taker.

