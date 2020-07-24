Joe Denly to join limited-overs camp in Ageas Bowl as England release five players from Manchester bio-bubble

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Joe Denly

Joe Denly is among the five players that have been released from England's bio-secure bubble at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester on Friday. Denly will however join the limited-overs camp at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton where the preparations for the Ireland ODI series is undergoing.

Denly had played the opener of the Windies series in place of captain Joe Root who missed the match owing to paternal leave. He was however dropped for the second and the third game after poor returns with the bat.

Besides Denly, Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone are the four other players to have been released after all five failed to bag a spot in England's playing XI for the ongoing West Indies series. Unlike Denly, the four others have been made available for the domestic season which begins with the Bob Willis trophy on August 1.

The Ireland series, a three-match contest, will begin from July 30 onwards in Southampton. Presently, there is an intra-squad game going on at the venue. There will also be a practice game for the Ireland team, taking up Enlish Lions on Sunday. But Denly won't be part of the game.

