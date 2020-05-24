Image Source : TWITTER: @BCCIWOMEN/VIDEOGRAB WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues plays ukulele, sings 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on Sunday released a video where she is seen playing the ukelele while singing the famous song from Bollywood film 'Kashmir Ki Kali' - Chand sa roshan chera.

"Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills," the BCCI Women's social media accounts posted.

Rodrigues, in a recent interview with India Today, called herself a fun-loving person, but also admitted that there is a spiritual side to her which helps her keep calm and composed.

"I am a fun-loving person. I like to keep myself active and involved in things. When I am on the field, the thing that helps me handle pressure is that I don't focus on the results but what I need to do to get those results. The more I focus on the process rather than what could happen helps me stay calm.

"What keeps me motivated is... I am a very spiritual person. I love reading the Bible, I love hearing prayers, maybe some gospel music. In these situations, it helps me stay calm and keeps me motivated. There is peace on the inside and strength to do things whenever I focus on that," said Rodrigues.

