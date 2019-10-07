Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol dedicate special rap song to Harmanpreet Kaur after her 100th T20I appearance

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Last Friday, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer -- including both men and women -- to play 100 T20Is.

Indian women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol have dedicated a special rap song for Harmanpreet Kaur who recently made her 100th T20Ith appearance.

On Sunday, Rodrigues uploaded a small video on her Twitter handle in which she, alongside Deol, can be seen singing a rap song for their T20I skipper.

"Congratulations on your 100th T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J#HarmanpreetThor," she tweeted.

The T20I skipper liked the video and thanked her teammates for the special gesture. "Thank you little ones. It indeed is a pleasure to have you all do this for me," Harmanpreet replied as she re-tweeted the video.

Last Friday, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer -- including both men and women -- to play 100 T20Is.

The 30-year-old was presented with a special cap in Surat ahead of the sixth and final T20I against South Africa which India lost by 105 runs. Although, the Indian eves won the series 3-1.

Harmanpreet has so far played 2 Tests, 93 ODIs and 100 T20Is for India in which she has scored 26, 2,244 and 2,004 runs, respectively.