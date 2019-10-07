Monday, October 07, 2019
     
  Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol dedicate special rap song to Harmanpreet Kaur after her 100th T20I appearance

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol dedicate special rap song to Harmanpreet Kaur after her 100th T20I appearance

On Sunday, Rodrigues uploaded a small video on her Twitter handle in which she, alongside Deol, can be seen singing a rap song for their T20I skipper.

IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 10:35 IST
Last Friday, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer -- including both men and women -- to play 100 T20Is.

 

Indian women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol have dedicated a special rap song for Harmanpreet Kaur who recently made her 100th T20Ith appearance.

On Sunday, Rodrigues uploaded a small video on her Twitter handle in which she, alongside Deol, can be seen singing a rap song for their T20I skipper.

"Congratulations on your 100th T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J#HarmanpreetThor," she tweeted.

The T20I skipper liked the video and thanked her teammates for the special gesture. "Thank you little ones. It indeed is a pleasure to have you all do this for me," Harmanpreet replied as she re-tweeted the video.

Last Friday, Harmanpreet became the first Indian cricketer -- including both men and women -- to play 100 T20Is.

The 30-year-old was presented with a special cap in Surat ahead of the sixth and final T20I against South Africa which India lost by 105 runs. Although, the Indian eves won the series 3-1.

Harmanpreet has so far played 2 Tests, 93 ODIs and 100 T20Is for India in which she has scored 26, 2,244 and 2,004 runs, respectively.

