Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Javagal Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved: Shaun Pollock

Former South Africa skipper Shaun Pollock was one of the best fast bowlers to have played the game and while he got the accolades he deserved, the pacer believes India fast bowler Javagal Srinath was someone who didnt get the credit he deserved.

"I thought India's Javagal Srinath didn't get the credit he deserved. In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Bett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era," Pollock said in a Sky Sports podcast discussion with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England's Stuart Broad.

Commenting on a pacer who changed his perception of fast bowling before he started playing at the top level, Pollock said: "(Malcom) Marshall was next level and I was lucky enough to meet him early in my career as it made me think about fast bowling in a completely different way."

Talking about one who has impressed him most since he himself called it a day, Pollock said: "But since I've stopped playing, l cannot have enough respect for (Dale) Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it.

"He cranked it up on flat wickets and had such a good action and variations. He is something special and his stats back it up."

Holding had himself also earlier spoken about Steyn being a modern-day great when it comes to fast bowling.

"Just watching, you can't go Dale Steyn outside of photography. He has been one of the great fast bowlers in an era. You'd pay to see it," said Holding in a Sky Sports Podcast.

