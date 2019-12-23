Jasprit Bumrah returns to Team India for home series against Sri Lanka, Australia; Rohit rested for SL T20Is

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah returns for Team India for home series against Sri Lanka, Australia; Rohit rested for SL T20Is

Fit-again Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, he will also be part of Men in Blue in the ODI's against Australia in January. India's limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma rested for the Sri Lanka T20Is but will play ODI series against Australia.

Bumrah had been laid low by a stress fracture of the back and recently bowled during India's net session ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The BCCI on Monday announced the squads for India's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and Australia. While the side takes on neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, Australia visit the country for a three-match ODI series.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had a deep gash on his knee which required 25 stitches, has also made a comeback to both the squads, chairman of selectors M S K Prasad announced after a meeting of the five-member panel.

India have enjoyed a successful home season so far, and their cricketing action for the year 2019 ended yesterday with a 2-1 series win over West Indies in the ODI series.

India will take on Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals from January 5, followed by three ODIs against Australia from January 14.

The side registered a resounding 3-0 whitewash over South Africa in Tests before securing another 2-0 win over Bangladesh. The series against Bangladesh also saw India's first-ever Day-Night Test in Kolkata.

In T20Is, however, Virat Kohli's side has been a little inconsistent. While the series against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw with a game abandoned, India beat Bangladesh under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Against West Indies, Virat Kohli made a return to the side as India defeated the Caribbean team 2-1.