Did Lasith Malinga teach Jasprit Bumrah the art of yorker? 'Not true,' says the bowler

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most accurate bowlers in the world when it comes to bowling yorkers at the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the most destructive bowlers in modern-day cricket. The top-ranked ODI bowler in the world has been spearheading the Indian pace attack across all the formats for quite some time now, and will make a return to the national team later this week when India takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

Bumrah, who shares the dressing room with legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga in T20Is, talked about his knack of bowling yorkers consistently. The 25-year-old revealed that he didn't learn the art of bowling yorkers with Malinga, who has been one of the most reliable bowlers to bowl yorkers.

“All my cricket I’ve learned from the TV,” Bumrah told Hindustan Times.

“Even now, I look at videos and I listen to feedback, and then I like to prepare on my own, the way I want to. I try to do the analysis myself. Because on the cricket ground, I will be alone. Nobody’s going to be there to help me so I should be able to help myself.”

“Many people believe that he taught me the yorker, but that’s not true,” Bumrah says. “He did not teach me anything on the field. The things I learnt from him are about the mind. How to handle different situations. How to not get angry. How to make a plan for a batsman.”

Bumrah makes a return after facing a stress fracture in the lower back which ruled him out of the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies last year.