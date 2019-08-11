Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
Yorker King and The Wall! Jasprit Bumrah honoured to meet Rahul Dravid; shares picture

Bumrah was rested from the limited-overs series against West Indies but will feature in the two-match Test series in the Caribbean which begins August 22.

New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 17:39 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@JASPRITBUMRAH93

Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid and Karun Nair

Rested from the West Indies limited-overs series, Team India's Jasprit Bumrah met 'The Wall', Rahul Dravid and Karun Nair recently. The 'Yorker King' took to social media to upload a pictiure of him along with Dravid and Nair. 

Here's what Bumrah wrote,'So great to meet Rahul sir, what an honour to spend some time with you'. 

Bumrah was rested from the limited-overs series against West Indies but will feature in the two-match Test series in the Caribbean which begins August 22. The BCCI had granted Bumrah rest, given the workload management. Bumrah will join Virat Kohli and Co later this month. 

So great to meet Rahul sir, what an honour to spend some time with you.💪

Earlier, former India captain Dravid who is currently the head of National Cricket Academy's Cricket Operations, is the latest big name to get notice from BCCI's Ethics Officer on specific Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against him.

BCCI's Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has sent a notice after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. 

According to Gupta's complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

It is expected that Dravid will have to file his reply by August 16 and then might have to appear for an in-person hearing if Justice Jain deems it important. 

