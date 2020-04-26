Image Source : IPLT20.COM Bumrah and 3 other: Kane Williamson reveals the 'pack of bowlers' he will not like to face in last over at MCG

Kane Williamson revealed the pack of bowlers he will not want to like to face at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the last over of World Cup final or IPL final.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the sporting world and sportspersons are connecting with each other through social media in the isolation period. The cash-rich Indian Premier League has also been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Recently on Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderbad's two big players David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a conversation on Instagram Live session.

During the chat, Warner asked Williamson to name the bowlers he will not like to play least in last over at MCG in the World Cup final or IPL final.

The New Zealand captain said: "Depends on the surface. At the MCG, big boundaries, Starc, Bumrah, Bhuvi.. all these guys can bowl the perfect yorker. If you talk about executing the perfect balls, those guys are the top three. Maybe Rabada as well."

Williamson also said that he is fortunate to be a part of the IPL. The 29-year-old has been associated with SRH from his first year of IPL - 2015.

"Without a doubt, it's the biggest domestic tournament in the world. To be a part of that, the buzz, the hype, and India -- such a large country with such passion for sport, I am fortunate to be a part of the IPL. I used to watch it on TV and it was such an amazing spectacle," he added.

"We get to know the international players we played against, and then the friendships with them.. that's the exciting part of it. I'm missing the IPL just like the other players but hopefully, there will be other plans (for this season) in the future," Williamson said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage