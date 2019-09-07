Image Source : ANI TWITTER Jammu and Kashmir team begins training in Baroda ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team began its preparatory camp in Baroda on Friday ahead of this year's domestic season.

This comes after the recent developments in Srinagar, where the players were asked to leave the valley due to security reasons. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is now the mentor-cum-coach of J&K confirmed the development.

"There are 27 boys who have assembled in Jammu, half from Jammu and half from Kashmir. We had a meeting and decided we would give an advertisement on television, on a local Kashmiri channel. So from there, the boys assembled in Jammu and the camp will be held in Baroda," Irfan said few days back.

In an initiative of reconciliation & extending hand to our fellow Indians @IrfanPathan brings official cricket team of J&K to #Vadodara for training, away from maddening crowd of politicians and politics. Way to go Bros #cheers #JaiHind @indiatvnews @MyVadodara @CMOGuj @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0EkQNQKMF0 — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 6, 2019

The Indian domestic season is already underway with Duleep Trophy and it will be followed by the fifty-over format in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on December 9.

The turmoil in the valley has also seen their Cricket Association suspend all cricketing activities.

A senior official of the JKCA had confirmed the development last month and added that it was due to security reasons that the players were asked to leave the place.

Earlier, the army had issued a security advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to leave the valley.