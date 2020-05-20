Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Neesham gives an update on what's happening in New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the very few countries in the world which has successfully handled the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The country has had just over 1,500 infections and 21 deaths, much less in comparison to other parts of the world.

It has not reported any new coronavirus cases in the last three days and is on its way to getting back to normalcy.

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham, known for his witty social media posts, on Wednesday provided the Twitter users with updates about what is happening in his native country.

"If you're wondering how things are going in NZ: Today there's a front page article about how a woman's haircut was a bit more expensive than she thought it would be, so she complained about it... and they gave her a refund," Neesham tweeted.

When a user asked him if the refund was given for hair or money, the New Zealand all-rounder replied: "I would've just given her her hair back but it appears it was money."

The daily number of coronavirus infections has been dropping steadily in New Zealand over the last few weeks since peaking in early April. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been receiving praise from all parts of the world for her brilliant handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 3.2 lakh lives across the world so far.

