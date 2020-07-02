No hugs, no handshakes: James Anderson provides glimpse of cricket in post-COVID-19 world

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET James Anderson was among the many English cricketers in action as Team Buttler took on Team Stokes in the warm-up game for first Test against West Indies.

The international cricket action is set to return on July 8 with England taking on the West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series. Both the teams are currently taking part in the warm-up games being played internally.

While the Windies team is divided into HolderXI and BrathwaiteXI, the England cricketers are segregated into Team Buttler and Team Stokes.

Team Buttler batted during the first day of the match, scoring 287/5 at the end of day's play. James Anderson was also in action for Team Stokes and took two wickets on the first day.

His dismissal of Joe Denly was posted by the official account of England cricket, which gave a fair glimpse on the future of celebrations in cricket in the post-COVID-19 world.

Watch:

While there were no hugs, handshakes or high-fives, the players instead indulged in bumping elbows. The ICC has already issued guidelines for the return of cricket, which includes a ban on the usage of saliva on the ball.

James Bracey top-scored for the side at the end of day one with 85 runs, while Dan Lawrence also scored a half-century. Jos Buttler (24*) and Sam Curran (15*) remained unbeaten. Among bowlers, Craig Overton took two wickets, while Jamie Overton dismissed Bracey.

