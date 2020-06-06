'What is this sorcery!': Fans in awe as swing-wizard James Anderson hits the nets

Image Source : TWITTER/LANCSCRICKET The fans were left in awe as James Anderson displayed his swing bowling prowess in a video posted by Lancashire.

England's premier Test bowler James Anderson left the fans in awe with his wizardry as he hit the nets after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. The English cricketers have returned to training sessions as the side prepares for the three-match Test series scheduled in July against West Indies, subject to government clearance.

On Friday, Lancashire posted the video of Anderson bowling in the nets on their official Twitter profile:

Anderson is widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the world. In 151 Tests for the side, Anderson has taken 584 wickets.

The fans were impressed with Anderson's display of skills, using the seam of the ball to create movement, as well as bowling some deadly outswingers:

I can say quite categorically that every single one of those would have got me out. — Kieran Lawton (@kieranlawton21) June 5, 2020

Am I getting a bat on any of these... https://t.co/BVQM5t0Pcm pic.twitter.com/ce2bjvFQaG — Danny Naylor (@DNaylor_) June 5, 2020

I could watch this all day long https://t.co/hpUWOSxNR1 — Id Williams (@idthebassman) June 6, 2020

Magnificent. As good as that Kohli net video from the Aus tour. https://t.co/zRwR6Wn5ri — Ashley Connick (@AshleyConnick) June 5, 2020

Geez. You don't realise how good these guys are until you see these from the batsman's angle. https://t.co/hezB4jZgbw — Simon Gear (@SimonGear) June 5, 2020

what is this sorcery — Henry Smith (@henrycsmith863) June 5, 2020

Just look at those wrists at the time of delivery! One goes out and other comes in, without an iota of change in action!



God save batsmen! https://t.co/M69HV7f1lH — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 5, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage