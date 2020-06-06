Saturday, June 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 'What is this sorcery!': Fans in awe as swing-wizard James Anderson hits the nets

'What is this sorcery!': Fans in awe as swing-wizard James Anderson hits the nets

The fans were left in awe as James Anderson displayed his swing bowling prowess in a video posted by Lancashire.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2020 14:07 IST
james anderson, james anderson england, james anderson bowling, james anderson swing bowling, james
Image Source : TWITTER/LANCSCRICKET

The fans were left in awe as James Anderson displayed his swing bowling prowess in a video posted by Lancashire.

England's premier Test bowler James Anderson left the fans in awe with his wizardry as he hit the nets after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. The English cricketers have returned to training sessions as the side prepares for the three-match Test series scheduled in July against West Indies, subject to government clearance.

On Friday, Lancashire posted the video of Anderson bowling in the nets on their official Twitter profile:

Related Stories

Anderson is widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the world. In 151 Tests for the side, Anderson has taken 584 wickets.

The fans were impressed with Anderson's display of skills, using the seam of the ball to create movement, as well as bowling some deadly outswingers:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X