'What is this sorcery!': Fans in awe as swing-wizard James Anderson hits the nets

England's premier Test bowler James Anderson left the fans in awe with his wizardry as he hit the nets after a long hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic. The English cricketers have returned to training sessions as the side prepares for the three-match Test series scheduled in July against West Indies, subject to government clearance.
On Friday, Lancashire posted the video of Anderson bowling in the nets on their official Twitter profile:
Anderson is widely regarded as one of the best swing bowlers in the world. In 151 Tests for the side, Anderson has taken 584 wickets.
Things you love to see 😍⬇@jimmy9 back in the nets @EmiratesOT this morning 🙌— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) June 5, 2020
🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/qre2ji4Eth
The fans were impressed with Anderson's display of skills, using the seam of the ball to create movement, as well as bowling some deadly outswingers:
I can say quite categorically that every single one of those would have got me out.— Kieran Lawton (@kieranlawton21) June 5, 2020
Am I getting a bat on any of these... https://t.co/BVQM5t0Pcm pic.twitter.com/ce2bjvFQaG— Danny Naylor (@DNaylor_) June 5, 2020
I could watch this all day long https://t.co/hpUWOSxNR1— Id Williams (@idthebassman) June 6, 2020
Magnificent. As good as that Kohli net video from the Aus tour. https://t.co/zRwR6Wn5ri— Ashley Connick (@AshleyConnick) June 5, 2020
Geez. You don't realise how good these guys are until you see these from the batsman's angle. https://t.co/hezB4jZgbw— Simon Gear (@SimonGear) June 5, 2020
what is this sorcery— Henry Smith (@henrycsmith863) June 5, 2020
Just look at those wrists at the time of delivery! One goes out and other comes in, without an iota of change in action!— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 5, 2020
God save batsmen! https://t.co/M69HV7f1lH