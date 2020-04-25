James Anderson auctions shirt, bat and stump from Cape Town Test to raise funds in fight against COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's James Anderson will be auctioning his shirt, bat and stump from the Cape Town Test earlier this year to raise funds in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

England's premier Test pacer James Anderson on Saturday announced that he would be auctioning the shirt and the stump from the last Test he played in Cape Town earlier this year. The funds raised would be used to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The items will be autographed by the bowler.

"We're auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last Test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat."

We’re auctioning this lot off on eBay for @gowellfund. My shirt and stump from the last test I played in Cape Town and my Tailender bat 👍👇https://t.co/DcAdsYcQmJ pic.twitter.com/U5gfHTeIjE — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 25, 2020

Another English player, Jos Buttler had earlier auctioned the jersey he wore in the 2019 World Cup final to raise funds in fight against COVID-19.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on Friday decided to auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds from that going for the coronavirus cause and for an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples' tables.

In the 2016 edition of IPL, AB de Villiers smashed a 52-ball 129 while Virat Kohli scored 109 off just 55 deliveries, as RCB scored 248/4 against Gujarat Lions - the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.

"The hunger around the world hurts me, they can't get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life," South African batting ace de Villiers told Indian captain Kohli during an Instagram live chat.

"The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform," said de Villiers, spilling the beans.

"It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples' tables," added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

"This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too. and we can do it together," said Kohli with a beaming smile on his face.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage