James Anderson apologizes to teammates after going out injured during first day of Ashes Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England's star pacer James Anderson faced a calf injury during the first day of the first Ashes Test.

England pacer James Anderson apologised to his teammates after bowling only four overs because of a calf injury on Day One of the first Ashes Test against Australia, revealed Stuart Broad.

Anderson, who first tore his right calf muscle while playing for Lancashire against Durham at Sedburgh on July 2, on Thursday experienced further discomfort during his fourth over of the match at Edgbaston and left the field for treatment.

The 37-year-old is now awaiting the results of a scan and could miss the remaining part of the Edgbaston Test.

"He's a bit distraught," ESPNcricinfo quoted Broad as saying after the end of play on Day One. "He came and said sorry to the bowlers. He feels like he's let the bowling group down, which of course he hasn't. He's down and he's frustrated."

"We don't know the full extent yet. All we can hope is the news is better than we expect," the England pacer ended.

England ended the first day on 10-0, trailing by 274 after Steve Smith's stunning 144 helped Australia recover from 122-8 to make 284.