'It will be the hardest thing for bowlers': Gautam Gambhir calls for alternative to saliva ban

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/GAUTAMGAMBHIR55 Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that the ICC needs to find an alternative to the use of saliva on the ball.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said that the ICC may have to find an alternative to saliva ban once cricket resumes, insisting that it would be 'the hardest thing' for the bowlers. The Cricket Committee on Monday laid out recommendations in which the use of saliva was discarded.

"It will be the hardest thing for the bowlers. The ICC have to come out with an alternative. Without shining the ball, I don't think it will be an even contest between bat and ball," Gambhir told IANS.

"If they don't allow using saliva, they will have to come up with an alternative to help the bowlers to shine the ball. It's going to be very important otherwise there would be no fun watching cricket."

Talking about the apprehensions among players once cricket resumes, Gambhir insisted that it will be natural to be a little fearful in the initial stages.

ALSO READ: 'Where Rohit Sharma is today, it is because of MS Dhoni': Gautam Gambhir

"It depends from individual to individual (fear in mind of cricketers). But yes there will be little apprehensions, when they go out and play. Probably after some time, it will go in the heat of the game once players are on the pitch and will ease into the game and will be excitement to be out and playing," said the former Indian southpaw.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the sporting world to a halt. While footballers have recently returned to the pitch, IPL 2020 currently stands postponed while there are even doubts on the T20 World Cup.

However, Gambhir believes that if the International Cricket Council (ICC) is able to take all the participating cricket nations on board, the tournament might take place as per schedule in October-November in Australia.

ALSO READ: 'He threw his bat, came late for practice': Pathan, Gambhir recall moments when Dhoni lost his cool

"It depends on BCCI, ICC and the other boards, what they believe in. They have to get all the various stakeholders involved, including all cricketing nations and they have to come together and decide.

"All the cricketing nations if they come together on board then the T20 World Cup will go ahead, otherwise I don't see it happening," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage