He might hit straight on your head: Ishant Sharma rates Rishabh Pant as toughest DC batsman to bowl at nets

Veteran Indian bowler Ishant Sharma on Wednesday revealed the toughest batsman to bowl to at the nets in Delhi Capitals. Ishant picked Rishabh Pant owing to his unpredictability in his shot selection.

Ishant on Wednesday responded to questions sent by fans via a video for Delhi Capitals where he answered on topics ranging from memorable Test performance to captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and about his advantages and disadvantages of height factor as a pacer.

Responding to the question regarding the toughest batsman to bowl to at the nets in Delhi Capitals, Ishant said, "I think, to be honest, everyone is fine except Rishabh Pant. Because he doesn't know where he is hitting. He might hit straight on your head as well."

Ishant then spoke about the pace revolution in Indian Test cricket since 2018 with the combination also recording the best-ever performance in Test history in 2019.

"Everybody should take credit. If you don't take 20 wickets, you can win a Test match. I think it's been a healthy competition with the bowlers of the Indian cricket team," Ishant said.

The lanky pacer then talked about the height factor while bowling. He explained, "The advantage (of his height) is that I get a lot of bounce when bowling. However, one of the disadvantages is that I get hit on my head whenever I am riding a car and there's a bump on the road."

