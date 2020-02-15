Ishant Sharma hands India major boost ahead of New Zealand Test series, declares himself 'fit'

Image Source : AP File image of Ishant Sharma

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday handed Team India a major boost ahead of the crucial New Zealand Test series as he declared himself fit for the two Test matches.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday evening, Ishant wrote, "It was a roller coaster ride for me after the injury on my ankle on the 20th January but with the help of Ashish Kaushik I managed to pull it off! Scans were a little scary, but today I am happy that I am fit ! Thanks Ashish Kaushik! #recoverymode #recovery #postinjury"

Ishant had suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy tie against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month. The injury posed a huge question on his presence in the playing XI for the New Zealand Test series.

The Test series will begin from February 21 onwards at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the second Test will be played between February 29 to March 4. The Indian team are presently part of a three-day warm-up game against a New Zealand XI side in Hamilton.