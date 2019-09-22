Is Virat Kohli too powerful in Indian cricket? CoA chief Vinod Rai explains

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES CoA chief Vinod Rai has talked about skipper Virat Kohli's presence and power in Indian cricket.

Team India were among the top contenders to lift the 2019 World Cup trophy. The side performed impressively in the group stage, securing victories against South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and West Indies. India also finished first at the end of the group stage, but were defeated in the semifinal by New Zealand.

Ravi Shastri was retained as the head coach of the Indian team in the renewed selection of coaching staff which took place following the World Cup. The ouster of Sanjay Bangar was the only change to the pre-existing staff, with Patrick Farhart leaving the national side for an IPL stint with Delhi Capitals.

CoA (Committee of Administrators) chief Vinod Rai, however, in an interview with national newspaper Indian Express, said that it would be 'incorrect' to assume that Virat Kohli was not held responsible for India's failure in the World Cup campaign.

"It’s good to have checks and balances. When a team performs badly, I don’t think it’s only the captain’s (responsibility). There are a lot of closed door discussions… To say that nobody held Virat Kohli responsible for the (World Cup) loss would be incorrect," the CoA chief said.

Rai also praised Ravi Shastri in his role as Team India's head coach so far. When asked about his opinions on Shastri's performance in his current role, the CoA chief said that the former Indian player has done 'very well'.

"Now, again, I don’t know how many coaches would have been superior to Shastri, but at least he has managed to keep the team fighting fit, battle-ready and cohesive in every respect. So I think he performed very well as a coach," Rai said.

Under the renewed contracts, Ravi Shastri, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, are signed up with the Indian team until the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India. The head coach's tenure also sees off the entirety of the World Test Championship, which will end in June 2021, as well as the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.