'Is this bat legal?': Yuvraj Singh reveals match referee checked his bat after 30-ball 70 in 2007 WT20 semis

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh played a key role in the side's victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. The southpaw played some memorable innings in both the tournaments, and was also an important asset with the ball - especially in 2011.

On Sunday, Yuvraj recalled the match against Australia in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in an Instagram live session with Sports Tak. He revealed that the Australian coach at the time, Tim Nielsen, asked him if he had fibre in his bat.

"The day after the match, the Australian coach came to me in food court. He asked me if my bat had fibre in it. 'Is this bat legal?' he asked," Yuvraj revealed.

"The match referee checked my bat, then."

He said that former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist funnily asked him about his bat, too.

"During his pool session, Adam Gilchrist also asked who makes my bat.

"So match referee checked my bat. But honestly, that bat was very special for me. I have never played with a bat like that. That one and the 2011 World Cup bat, there were special,” said Yuvraj.

The left-handed batsman's exploits in the 2007 T20 World Cup are legend. He famously hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad in the game against England, and scored 70 off just 30 deliveries in the semifinal against Australia.

The left-handed batsman was the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup.

