Irrfan Khan dies at 53: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar mourn death of actor

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was admitted due to colon infection. He was 53 and is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

The news came as a huge shock not just for the film fraternity, but for all of India as cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar mourned the death of the actor on Twitter.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul," tweeted Kohli.

And Sachin wrote, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones."

In March 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, and after a prolonged treatment, he managed to recover and was in fact back for shooting. He last worked in Angrezi Medium, whose release was cut short last month owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He is best known for his role as a police inspector in Slumdog Millionaire while also leaving a mark in Bollywood with his exceptional performances in Haider and Hindi Medium.

