Image Source : TWITTER Irfan Pathan rolls back the years with match-winning 57* in Road Safety World Series. Watch

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave a glimpse of the past with a match-winning knock on Tuesday night as India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 5 wickets in their second Road Safety World Series match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Pathan, who came out at a stage when India were struggling, smacked six fours and three sixes to take India home with 8 balls to spare and maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The southpaw walked in when India were 4 down for 62 in the 11th over in their chase of 139. With wickets of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sanjay Bangar, the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side were on top of the hosts. However, Pathan along with Mohammad Kaif steadied the ship and gave India hope.

But, Kaif failed to stay on as he was out for 46 off 45 balls but Pathan stayed on and unleashed his lethal side as the game demanded. With little help from Manpreet Gony, Pathan took the attack to the bowlers and smashed them all around including three consecutive boundaries off Dilshan in the 19th over to take India home.

The 2007 T20I World Cup winner remained not out on 57 off 31 balls as India cruised to victory without much fuss in the end.

The 35-year-old, who also picked up 1 wicket for 31 runs from his 4 overs with the ball, was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his all-round show in the game.

Pathan along with the rest, will be next seen in action on Saturday agaianst South Africa Legends.