'He threw his bat, came late for practice': Pathan, Gambhir recall moments when Dhoni lost his cool

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, many former and current players are utilising the time to reflect on their careers. The former players are also looking back at their favourite moments in the sport during this time.

During one such conversation on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected', Gautam Gambhir and Brett Lee talked about former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni is widely regarded as 'Captain Cool', but Gambhir said that he has seen him getting angry on a couple of times, adding that he's human and 'bound to react'.

"People say that they have never seen him lose his cool, but I have on a couple of times," said Gambhir.

"It was during the 2007 World Cup and in other World Cups when we haven't done well."

"He's human and he's bound to react as well. It's absolutely fair enough to do that. Even at CSK, if there's a mis-field or if someone has dropped a catch.

"Yes, he's cool, he's probably much cooler than the rest of the other captains. Much cooler than me for sure."

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee agreed with Gambhir and said: "We want entertainers, we want people to do that and MS Dhoni is an entertainer."

"He never steps over the boundary. If he does, it's very rare. But we are all human as Gautam Gambhir said."

In 2019, Chahar bowled consecutive no-balls against Kings XI Punjab in the 19th over of the chase and Dhoni was furious. The young pacer learned quickly and bowled Chennai Super Kings to victory.

A few days later, Dhoni was at the epicentre of extra-ordinary scenes during CSK's chase in Jaipur. After the umpire's no-ball call was controversially over-ruled by his colleague at square-leg, Dhoni stormed onto the field from the dugout to give the umpires a piece of his mind. MSD didn't get his way, but CSK ended up winning the game.

Former Indian left-arm bowler Irfan Pathan also recalled a warm-up session where Dhoni threw his bat after being given out wrongly.

"It was in 2006-07. During the warm-up, we had a game where the right-handed batsman would bat with the left hand and vice-versa. After we finished the warm-up, we used to get into our practice. So, during the warm-ups, there were 2 teams," recalled Pathan.

"Once MS Dhoni was given out which he didn't think he was. He threw his bat and made a dash to the dressing room and came late for the practice. So, he does get angry," he added.

