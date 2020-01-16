Ireland create world record during first T20I against West Indies

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET IRELAND Ireland broke two world records as they registered a stunning victory over world champions West Indies in the first T20I.

Ireland registered a remarkable victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series in Grenada on Wednesday. The side held its nerve to secure a four-run win over the current world champions, taking a 1-0 lead.

Ireland posted a mammoth total of 208/7 in the first innings, and broke two world records during the first innings.

The opening pair of Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien added 93 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay, which is now a world record. Incidentally, The Netherlands held the previous record against Ireland (91, in 2014 WT20).

Stirling also created a world record during the innings, as he slammed 63 runs in the powerplay - the highest individual score by a player in the first six overs of an international T20 match.

The opening duo added 154 runs for the first wicket in merely 12.3 overs. Ireland eventually scored 208 runs in 20 overs, and restricted West Indies to 204.

Needing 15 from the last over, a seesawing six-balls saw two wickets fall and a six hit, but with five needed from the last ball, Josh Little (3/29) delivered a good length ball and Ireland registered only their second-ever victory over the West Indies in white-ball cricket.

The second match will be played on Saturday at St. Kitts and Nevis.