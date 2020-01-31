Iqbal Qasim named new chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee

Image Source : TWITTER/THEREALPCBMEDIA Pakistan's former spinner Iqbal Qasim has been named the new chairman of PCB Cricket Committee.

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) influential Cricket Committee.

Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has also remained chief selector in the past, will head a revamped committee which includes former captain Wasim Akram, former Test players Umar Gul, Ali Naqvi and ex-women's team captain and presently chief selector Urooj Mumtaz.

PCB's CEO Wasim Khan and Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan are co-opted members of the committee.

The committee was previously headed by former Test batsman Mohsin Khan and included Misbah-ul-Haq, who is now the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan team.

The PCB said that the committee will advise the Board chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high-performance centres and playing conditions.

The committee will have the powers to invite relevant personnel for its quarterly meetings to assist as part of its evaluation, assessment and recommendation process.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said it was heartening to have put together a wide-ranging, knowledgeable, experienced and respected group whose commitment and involvement in the game is second to none.

"These members are representatives of all key stakeholders within the game. More importantly, and in line with our policy, they are completely independent, which, in turn, will assist the PCB management to further improve the health of the game in Pakistan," he said.

The Cricket Committee gained importance after the World Cup last year when it recommended wholesome changes in the Pakistan team management, including a recommendation to release head coach Mickey Arthur from his contract and sacking of other support staff.

The committee will hold quarterly meetings or as and when required.

Qasim made it clear that the game belonged to the people of the country and the committee was there to make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket.