IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye Sanjay Bangar for the role of batting coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore eye Sanjay Bangar for the role of batting coach

Sanjay Bangar could take up the role of a batting coach once again but this time in the Indian Premier League.

According to a report from Times of India, Bangar, whose contract with the Indian team was not renewed after the West Indies tour, could take over as the batting coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB franchise have overhauled the complete coaching set up and Bangar's potential appointment could be a part of the jigsaw as they continue to look for the eluded trophy.

Bangar, who lost out to Vikram Rathour for the post of India's batting coach, has been working with Kohli since his intial appointment in the national set up in 2014 and a strong understanding could help the Bangalore franchise grow among the other fresh faces.

On Wednesday, RCB also appointed parted ways with Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra and appointed Mike Hesson as their Director of Cricket Operations and Simon Katich as their head coach.

The RCB said that in his new capacity, Hesson will be responsible for the the team's overall cricket operations, including defining policy, strategy, programs, scouting, performance management and bringing in the best practices in "all aspect's of the outfit's cricketing pathway".

Hesson will work closely with all the players and the coaching team and will be an integral part of the RCB team management.

Former Australia batsman Katich, in his new role as head coach, will "inculcate the high-performance culture" in the team.

"RCB's purpose is to be the most trusted, respected and best performing T20 franchise and hence our constant endeavour is to create a culture of excellence and high performance for every member of the team. To deliver this ambition we are very happy to announce the appointment of Mike Hesson and Simon Katich," RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said in a statement.

"We believe that Mike's extensive experience in building strong teams along with Simon's powerful cricket experience will help us create a winning culture."

