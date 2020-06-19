IPL Governing Council to review various sponsorship deals in wake of India-China border clash

Image Source : TWITTER/IPL Indian Premier League trophy

Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday said that the Governing Council will review its various sponsorship deals in the wake of the India-China border clash.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals," IPL's Twitter handle said.

Anti-China sentiments are running high in the country with citizens calling for a boycott of Chinese products following the clash between the two nations at the Galwan valley earlier this week that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

While it was reported on Thursday that BCCI is open to reviewing the sponsorship deals for the next cycle, board treasurer Arun Dhumal said that they have no plans to end the deal to current IPL sponsor Vivo. Dhumal opined that the sponsoring is helping India's cause with BCCI getting INR 440 crores annually. BCCI has a contract with Vivo until 2022.

"When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from Chinese company to support India's cause," Dhumal told PTI.

"When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 per cent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's," he argued.

