IPL governing council to meet on Saturday to discuss coronavrus threat

Indian Premier League's Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday to discuss the possibility and viability of hosing IPL 2020 amidst the largely growing COVID-19 threat. According to the current schedule, the tournament is set to begin on March 29 in Mumbai with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings but Maharashtra government's objection on Wednesday evening has raised problems.

The decision to hold a meeting was taken by the council members after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had written to the Centre asking the feasibility of holding IPL matches in the wake of the coronavirus issues.

"All ministers in the cabinet meeting today reached a consensus to either postpone or have matches without selling tickets," said Tope.

"We are monitoring the situation for now and will have an update once a decision is taken," said Brijesh Patel, the IPL Chairman later in the day.

The IPL might be forced to play the games inside closed doors like other sports leage around the world if at all they plan to go ahead with the tournament and decisions will be taken soon.

However, despite questions being raised regarding the possibility of IPL going forward amidst the COVID-19 scare, South Africa's tour of India is going on with fans in the stands and BCCI sending out advisories to fans, teams and others involved with the game.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus COVID-19 situation. All the players, team support staff, State Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare - Government of India," BCCI's press release reads.

"For the spectators, "the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided."