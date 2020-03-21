From Warner to McCullum: Five highest overseas run-getters in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/TWITTER We take a look at the five highest overseas run-getters in the rich history of the Indian Premier League.

The Indian Premier League is one of the biggest franchise cricket tournaments and fans across the globe wait for it every year. The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed till April 15 due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The 20-over cricket tournament made its mark at the world stage from the very first match of the league's history in 2008, when former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum lit up the tournament with unbeaten 158 run innings, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Throughout the course of time, several cricket records were made and broke in IPL's history. T20 being the format more favourable for batting, some of the biggest batters in the world made huge through the league.

Here is the list of the highest run-scoring overseas batsman in IPL:

David Warner:

The Southpaw is on the top of the list of the overseas highest run-scorer in IPL history with 4706 runs in 126 matches at a staggering average of 43.17. Warner has slammed four centuries and 50 half-centuries in his 10 year-long IPL career. Warner led the Hyderabad franchise to their maiden title in 2016 where he slammed 848 runs. Warner started his IPL career at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2009, but he played his best cricket at Sunrisers Hyderabad. He claimed the Orange Cap three times - in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Chris Gayle

IPL might become a bit boring without the services of the 'Universe Boss' - Chris Gayle. The big Caribbean has slammed 484 runs in 125 matches at an average of 41.13. Gayle holds the record most centuries in IPL history 6, meanwhile, he has also struck 28 fifties. Gayle has been a force to reckon in IPL history and his highest individual score of 175 is a proof that he can win any game on his own. 175 is the highest score in T20 cricket by any player. Gayle has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab in IPL but he tasted most of his success at RCB.

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Chris Gayle

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers got the Mr 360 name after destructive shows in Indian Premier League throughout every season he played. De Villiers has slammed 4395 runs in 154 matches while batting mostly in the middle-order. De Villiers, alongside Virat Kohli, is one of the strongest pillars of RCB in the past five-six years. The duo has been one of the more dangerous batting duos in IPL history. ABD has slammed 3 centuries and 33 fifties through which he saved his team many a time through tough situations. Like Warner, ABD was also part of the Delhi franchise in the start but they did the mistake to release and Bangalore didn't miss the opportunity to sign one of the best batsmen in world cricket in the fourth season of the tournament.

Shane Watson

The Man of the tournament of the inaugural season of IPL - Shane Watson has come a long way in the tournament. Watson slammed 472 runs in 2008 edition and led Rajasthan Royals to the title win. Watson always has been a valuable asset to every team he represented. In 134 matches, Watson hit 3575 runs with 4 centuries and 19 matches. With ball too, Watson has won some big matches for his team and took 92 wickets in his IPL career. Watson is currently the part of Chennai Super Kings franchise and he is not in the mood to slow down at the age of 38.

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shane Watson

Brendon McCullum

The man who announced the arrival of IPL at the world stage in the opening match - Brendon McCullum is the fifth-highest overseas run-getter in tournament history. McCullum slammed 158-run in the opening match of the IPL in 2008 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and from there he didn't stop scoring in the tournament. The former New Zealand skipper slammed 2880 runs in 109 matches with two centuries in IPL. McCullum is now the head coach of his first IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.