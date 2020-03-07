Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL can be held on a later date: Maharashtra Health Minister

The Indian Premier League (IPL) can be held on a later date in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus around the country, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

"There is always a possible danger of spread (of contagious diseases) when large numbers of people gather in one place... Such (IPL) events can always be organised later," Tope told mediapersons.

He also said that discussions are currently on in official circles whether to postpone the IPL, and a decision would be taken and announced shortly.

The minister's remarks came just over three weeks before the start of the 2020 season of IPL. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had said on Friday that the IPL will be held as scheduled. "It's on...and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus)," he had said.