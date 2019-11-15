Friday, November 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill; retain 18 players

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill; retain 18 players

  Sunrisers have INR 17 crore in their purse ahead of the season's auction with seven slots remaining of which two will be for overseas players.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2019 18:34 IST
Shakib Al Hasan, sunrisers hyderabad, ipl 2020

Shakib Al Hasan

2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have released a total of five players including Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They retained 18 players. 

RETAINED: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shabaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

RELEASED: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan. 

Sunrisers have INR 17 crore in their purse ahead of the season's auction with seven slots remaining of which two will be for overseas players.

More to follow..

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIPL 2020: Evin Lewis released as MI announce complete squad Next StoryIPL 2020: Delhi Capitals retain only 3 foreign players | Full squad  