IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill; retain 18 players

Shakib Al Hasan

2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have released a total of five players including Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They retained 18 players.

RETAINED: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Sreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shabaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

RELEASED: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan.

Sunrisers have INR 17 crore in their purse ahead of the season's auction with seven slots remaining of which two will be for overseas players.

