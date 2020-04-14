Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 to be postponed further amid lockdown extension: Report

The 13th edition of the IPL will reportedly be postponed further after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. On Tuesday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, IPL was scheduled to start from March 29, but it was postponed to April 15 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the lockdown has been extended till May 3 by the government, we will postpone the Indian Premier League for the time being: BCCI Sources pic.twitter.com/VzRpTlVa9M — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal also refuted rumours of October-November window for the cash-rich league on Monday.

" Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don't even know when the lockdown will end and if we don't know, how can we even have a meaningful discussion. Once we get a clarity from the government, we can then sit and take fresh stock of the situation. Any speculation about it's future will be premature," Dhumal told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage