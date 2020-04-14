IPL 2020 to be postponed further amid lockdown extension: Report

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
The 13th edition of the IPL will reportedly be postponed further after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2020 13:33 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

The 13th edition of the IPL will reportedly be postponed further after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. On Tuesday morning, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. 

Earlier, IPL was scheduled to start from March 29, but it was postponed to April 15 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal also refuted rumours of October-November window for the cash-rich league on Monday.

" Right now, the picture is very hazy. We don't even know when the lockdown will end and if we don't know, how can we even have a meaningful discussion. Once we get a clarity from the government, we can then sit and take fresh stock of the situation. Any speculation about it's future will be premature," Dhumal told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

 

