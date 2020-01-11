Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SRH elated after Mitchell Marsh hits hat-trick of sixes in BBL | Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad star signing Mitchell Marsh ran riot on Saturday in the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

The lanky all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 93 off just 41 balls to put Perth Scorchers in the commanding position with 213/3 on the scoreboard. In his marvellous innings, Marsh slammed 3 fours and 8 massive sixes.

Marsh, who was in destructive mode slammed a hat-trick of sixes in the last three balls of the innings against Brisbane Heat's Ben Laughlin to hit his career-best BBL score.

19.4 - SIX

19.5 - SIX

19.6 - SIX



Mitch Marsh gets his highest @BBL score (93*) 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/jG1BwpzFF0 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 11, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the Australian all-rounder for his base price of INR 2 Crore in the IPL 2020 auction to strengthen their middle-order, which was not up to the mark in the past two seasons.

SRH, who have some outstanding overseas players in David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, lacked a solid middle-order batsman apart from Manish Pandey. With Marsh's exceptional show in the ongoing BBL, the problem will arise in the team management to pick the four overseas players in the playing XI.

Apart from Marsh, SRH also recruited Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Bhavanak Sandeep and Fabian Allen in the auction ceremony.

Earlier, after the auction ceremony SRH newly appointed coach Trevor Bayliss also look confident after landing Marsh for their team.

"We are very happy. Obviously we had a very settled squad. We weren't after a lot of international players. We were lucky to get hold of Mitchell Marsh and are excited with our Indian talent as well. We are hopeful that Bhuvneshwar will be alright to bowl. We also have two good left-handed bowlers opening the attack. We are just very happy with the squad and are looking forward to the next season," said Bayliss.