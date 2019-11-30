Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals call Sussex pacer George Garton for trial

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have called Sussex County Cricket Club left-arm pacer George Garton from England for a four-day trial ahead of the league's auction on December 19. Garton has 28 first-class scalps from 13 games.

In the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League, the 22-year-old pacer emerged as the leading wicket-taker after 13 dismissals for the Qalandars and was adjudged Bowler of the Tournament.

Speaking on the development, Garton termed it as an 'amazing opportunity' and said he wants to make the most of it.

"It's obviously an amazing opportunity and I'm very grateful to be given the chance to go over there and show them what I can do," Garton was quoted as saying by sussexcricket.co.uk.

"The IPL is the biggest franchise T20 competition in the world so to have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost and I'm very excited to get out there," he added.

Garton has also featured in 24 List A matches, bagging 29 wickets and his best bowling figures is 4/43. In the T20s, Garton has an economy rate of 8.77, scalping 11.