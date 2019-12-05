Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: KXIP owners felt I haven't delivered, says R Ashwin on DC move

He might not be in the scheme of things when it comes to white-ball cricket, but off-spinner R Ashwin hasn't given up hope of playing for India in the World T20 in Australia next year. Ashwin went on to add how Yuvraj has inspired him and if the all-rounder could make a comeback for the 2014 WT20 and the 2017 Champions Trophy, he also can do the same.

"I enjoy playing day in, day out. But I felt somewhere in my career, because of the white ball snub and injuries, I had lost the joy of playing the game, which was very very dangerous for me. I could not watch the game on TV," R Ashwin told Mumbai Mirror.

"That was something I did not enjoy. Thankfully I have gotten over it. I took the help of people and I have gotten over it. World Twenty20 is a realistic goal for everybody. Who does not want to represent India at the competition. Yuvraj Singh came back for World T20 in 2014 and then in 2017 Champions Trophy. I am only 33."

Ashwin also said that his IPL move to Delhi Capitals wasn't really something that he asked for.

"My stint at Kings XI was fantastic to say the least. The experience enriched me in every possible way. I was given the role of captaincy, that was new boundaries I explored. Within my purview, I thought I did a fair job, if not a very good job, but these decisions were not mine entirely," Ashwin said.

"There are other factors, the owners did feel I haven't delivered which is true because I could not take the team through to the play-offs in both the seasons. You can give excuses why we could not do that, but I am someone who takes it under my chin and admits that 'yes I couldn't deliver.' The trade was more initiated rather my doing," he said.

Ashwin said that keeping fit will be an important area when it comes to getting a national call-up and said that experience always counts, whatever be the format. "As a spin bowler, if I can keep my fitness going, keep learning and improving, a lot of things can be delivered in the IPL with experience. As much as people have called it a competition for youth and youngsters, teams who have invested in experience have succeeded.

"That is also the case in World T20 arena. Vast experiences have gone on to win the World Cups. West Indies, for instance -- Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Kieron Pollard, etc."