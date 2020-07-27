Emirates Cricket Board receives 'Letter of Intent' from BCCI to host IPL 2020 in UAE

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that they have received the official "Letter of Intent" from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stage the 13th season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. The ECB, however, awaits the final confirmation from the Indian government.

"We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal," ECB Secretary-General Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying in the ECB statement.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled for a March 29 start, but was postponed indefinitely owing to rise in coronavirus cases in the country. However, following the postponement of World T20 and the Asia Cup, BCCI had the decks cleared to host the tournament. UAE was selected as the venue and the dates were announced earlier last week by IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirms that they have received the official 'Letter of Intent' from BCCI to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



👉 https://t.co/7xAkrsi71U — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) July 27, 2020

Usmani further added that the cricket boards are now in a full-fledged discussion in staging the tournament which is slated to begin from September 19.

"There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world's most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament," said Usmani.

"This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL," he added.

"This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition," Usmani said.

UAE had earlier hosted the first 20 matches of IPL 2014 owing to the General Elections in India thatr year. And the ECB will be drawing from the experience to hold an entire season of IPL.

"We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the tournament," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage