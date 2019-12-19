IPL 2020: Full squad of Delhi Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals brought in eight players in the auction of the Indian Premier League 2020, spending INR 18.85 Crore.

The Delhi-franchise may have never lifted the coveted IPL trophy, but in its first season after the revamp, the side showed signs of significant improvement - both, on and off the field. Delhi Capitals reached the play-offs in the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League, losing to eventual runners-up Chennai Super Kings. The side is now geared up to better their performance after completing their squad in the auction earlier today.

Ahead of the auctions, Delhi Capitals retained their Indian core, which included the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the batting department. Incidentally, the four players also made the side's top-4 in the last season of the league. However, with the arrival of Ajinkya Rahane last month, the shuffle in the top-order is expected to grab eyeballs.

Among bowlers, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra form the Indian core, while Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Keemo Paul have been retained by the Capitals. Rabada was one of the major performers of IPL 2019, ending the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker (25 wickets in 12 matches).

The side also saw the arrival of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab, with the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro and Harshal Patel released by the franchise.

In the IPL 2020 Auctions, Delhi Capitals surprised a few as they went for opener Jason Roy. With the likes of Rahane, Shaw and Dhawan already in the side, it would be interesting to see how the DC playing XI pans out. The franchise also bought Chris Woakes for his base price. Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, who shined for the side against India during the limited-overs series at the start of the year, was also picked by the side.

Delhi Capitals spent INR 18.85 Crore, bringing in two batsmen in Roy and Shimron Hetmyer, three all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis (INR 4.8 Crore), Chris Woakes and Lalit Yadav, two bowlers in Mohit Sharma and Tarun Deshpande, and a wicketkeeper in Alex Carey. The side's most expensive buy was Hetmyer. In an intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals emerged victors as they grabbed Hetmyer for Rs. 7.75 crores.

In its history, Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) never reached the final of the IPL, but played in two semifinals (2008 and 2009), and reached play-offs twice (2012 and 2019). Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the side has found some stability in its leadership and performances on the field.

Here's the full roster of Delhi Capitals:

RETAINED PLAYERS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

PLAYERS TRADED IN: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

RELEASED PLAYERS: Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro.

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN IPL 2020 AUCTION: Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Tarun Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

FULL SQUAD: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav