IPL 2020 Auction: Three players Sunrisers Hyderabad could target

Three players Sunrisers Hyderabad could target in IPL 2020 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad are undoubtedly one of the most consistent sides in Indian Premier League history. The last season was a big blow for them when they were eliminated in the round-robin stage. The over-dependency on the top 3 - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson hurt their chances.

From the past few years, the SRH team has invested more in their foreign players compared to the domestic one it's the prime reason behind their poor show last season. Apart from Manish Pandey, no Indian batsman performed well for them. With the likes of Warner, Bairstow, Williamson and Rashid, SRH four overseas players are settled. In the next season, they desperately need a lower-order batsman who can finish the match for them and they will go for an Indian batsman for the job.

Secondly, SRH need a solid middle-order batsman, who can play an anchor role in the innings if the top order collapses early.

Earlier, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have released a total of five players including Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They retained 18 players.

Here are the 3 players who SRH could go for in IPL 2020 auction:

Shahrukh Khan: The young batsman from Tamil Nadu is a player for whom the Hyderabad franchise should go for. Shah Rukh played the finishing role for Tamil Nadu and even scored a gritty fifty in the semis to guide his team to the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. And in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played the role of a floater. That's a kind of player which SRH need right now, who can finish the games in the end and also come up in the order when the situation demands. Many franchises will look to acquire his services but SRH could make him their prime target.

Ben Cutting: Though SRH have the top players at the overseas slot but they need some back-up foreign players at their bench and whose better than Cutting at this job, who had done the same job for them in the past and for Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons. In the 21 matches, he played in IPL Cutting has an impressive strike rate of 168.79.

Hanuma Vihari: He might not be a T20 specialist but he is a technically gifted batsman, who has all shots in his kitty. SRH middle woes are not a new thing in IPL and they need a solid player like Vihari, who can hold one end so that others can play their shots freely. With 17 crores left in their purse, Vihari might be a smart buy for them.

Players Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Players Released: Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan

Purse remaining: Rs 17 crores

Slots available: 7 (two overseas)