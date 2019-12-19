IPL 2020 Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore snap Chris Morris for Rs. 10 crore

Image Source : INDIA TV South African all-rounder Chris Morris was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 10 crore at the IPL 2020 Auction.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. Morris last played for the Delhi Capitals in the league. The Delhi franchise released Morris ahead of the auction.

A bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw Morris' final price rise to Rs. 10 crores at the auction, as the RCB now boast of a quality all-rounder alongside England's Moeen Ali.

Morris had been impressive for Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise as a bowling all-rounder, taking 13 wickets in 9 games during the 2019 season of the league.

Earlier, Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas player in the history of IPL, as he was sold for Rs. 15.50 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Morris was the first South African player to be sold in the IPL 2020 Auctions. For RCB, the South African was the second overseas buy in the current auction after Aaron Finch. The Australian captain was sold for Rs. 4.4 crore.