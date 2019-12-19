Proud to be back on board: Pat Cummins reacts after returning to Kolkata Knight Riders

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Pat Cummins

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins emerged as the highest-paid overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) auction history as he was roped in for a record INR 15.50 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in Kolkata. He surpassed Ben Stokes' record of 14.5 crores in IPL 2017 auction. After the buy, Cummins expressed his delight on returning back to the franchise.

Cummins was part of the KKR in his debut season in IPL back in 2014 where he had played only one match taking one wicket.

As per latest T20I rankings, Cummins is ranked seventh. In 25 games for Australia, he has picked 32 wickets at a decent economy rate of 6.67. Cummins had his most impressive IPL season in 2017, the last time he was part of the cash-rich league, where he bagged 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.70. In 25 games for Australia, Cummins has bowled 29 overs with the old ball, picking nine wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.6.

"Absolutely proud to be back onboard KKR. I played here for the first couple of years. Can't wait to work with Baz McCullum, Eoin Morgan, and Andre Russell," said Cummins in a video shared by KKR on their Twitter handle on Thursday.

Kolkata also roped in Eoin Morgan before lunch for INR 5.40 crores.