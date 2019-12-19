IPL 2020 Auction: India U-19 World Cup captain Priyam Garg fetches Rs. 1.9 crore

Image Source : INDIA TV India's U-19 World Cup captain Priyam Garg was sold for Rs. 1.9 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India's U-19 World Cup captain Priyam Garg fetched Rs. 1.9 crore at the IPL 2020 Auction, as he was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Hyderabad franchise also acquired left-handed batsman Priyam Garg for a similar price. Both the players had the base price of Rs. 20 lakh at the auction.

The 19-year-old Indian captain at the U-19 World Cup next year has been mightily impressive in the domestic season for Uttar Pradesh, and reaped the rewards of his performance at the auction. He has also played for India C in the Deodhar Trophy and scored an important 74 for the side against India B in Ranchi.

Virat Singh, meanwhile, had been a key figure for the Jharkhand side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year. The left-handed batsman famously remained unbeaten on 76 in the Super League game against eventual champions Karnataka at the SMAT.

He has played 56 T20s so far and, like Priyam Garg, will make his debut in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

Earlier, Pat Cummins has been the most expensive player in the IPL 2020 Auction so far. He also became the most expensive overseas cricketer in the history of the league, as he fetched 15.50 crore. He will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 season.

Among Indians, while Piyush Chawla will represent Chennai Super Kings, Robin Uthappa is set to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.