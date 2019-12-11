Image Source : AP/IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Auction: 5 batsmen who can go for big bucks

The Indian Premier League 2020 auction is around the corner and the eight franchises are ready to spend some big bucks on December 19 in Kolkata. The IPL auction has always been considered as one of the most high-profile events of the year as some of the big names in world cricket go under the hammer.

It might sound harsh to bowlers but T20 cricket is mostly dominated by the batsmen and they are the players who attract massive money in the auction process. Be it Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh or Kevin Pieterson, batsmen's have always started bidding wars among the franchise.

The 2020 edition of league's auction ceremony will see some of the big batsmen, for whom the franchise owners will keep an eye on.

Here are the batsmen who can attract some big bucks in IPL 2020 auction

Chris Lynn: The lanky batsman from Australia is expected to start a bidding war amongst teams after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders. Lynn spent 6 years in Kolkata and scored 1280 runs in 41 matches at a strike rate of 140.65. Lynn is one of the most destructive openers in world cricket at the moment as he was the Man of the series of the recently concluded T10 Abu Dhabi League. It is expected that KKR might use the RTM card or bid for Lynn to get him for a cheaper price in the auction.

Teams who can bid for him: RCB, KKR and CSK

Tom Banton: The 21-year-old batsman could be the new million dollar baby of the richest cricket league in the world. Banton was one of the top stars of the last season's Vitality T20 Blast as he slammed 549 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 161.46. The 21-year-old's power-packed show in the tournament earned his debut for England in T20I cricket against New Zealand. Teams like KKR and RCB will look to go for a free-flying opener in their squad and Banton could be their man to do the job.

Teams who can bid for him: RCB, KKR and RR

Shimron Hetmyer: The million-dollar baby of last year's Indian Premier League is all set for another money ride in the upcoming auction on December 19. Hetmyer had an underwhelming debut season with RCB in IPL 12 but his current form in Windies colours might turn the tide toward him. He is expected to go for a big ride for a successive year as many of the franchises are eyeing to recruit an explosive middle-order batsman in middle and one of them is his ex-team RCB. There are chances that the Virat Kohli-led franchise might use the RTM card to get him for a cheaper price than last season.

Teams who can bid for him: RCB, DC and KXIP

Jason Roy: The explosive English opener is one of the most explosive batsmen in world cricket at the moment. He is a match-winner which can make him a prized possession for any franchise. You need a good opening batsman in the T20 format, who can lay the foundation of your batting line-up and Roy is the best man to do it. In the 2019 World Cup, he was one of the prime reasons for England's successful campaign and teams like KKR, who have released their openers should go for Roy to fill the big shoes.

Teams who can bid for him: KKR, CSK and RCB

Evin Lewis: The flamboyant Windies opener will be on the radar of many IPL franchises and with his abilities of power-hitting it's safe to say that loads of money will follow him in the auction. Lewis is known as 'Mini Gayle' but he has not lived up to the expectations in the last two seasons with Mumbai Indians. In 16 matches, Lewis scored 430 runs at a strike rate of 131.09, which is decent but with great power comes great responsibility and that's the case with Lewis. Windies players have always been one of the safest bets of IPL teams as they have rich experience in T20 format so Lewis will be one of the batsmen to watch out for in the auction.

Teams who can bid for him: KKR, CSK and RR