IPL 2020 Auction: Chris Lynn, Jasprit Bumrah engage in Twitter banter after Aussie joins Mumbai Indians

Australian batsman Chris Lynn and Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a small Twitter banter on Thursday evening after the Aussie was roped in Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crores in Kolkata for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Lynn was the first player to be sold at the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday and was brought in at his base price of 2 crores.

After joining Mumbai Indians, Lynn took to Twitter to tick off five boxes - "Mumbai Indians, Great City, Quality franchise, Flat wicket and Don't have to play against Jasprit Bumrah". He ended the tweet saying, "Can’t wait for @IPL 2020."

Bumrah immediately replied to him saying, "Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets."

Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 😋 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

Well, Bumrah has dismissed Lynn twice in IPL in four seasons with the Aussie managing only 33 runs off 24 deliveries against the Indian with four boundaries and 11 dot balls.

"It was critical to get Lynny and Coulter-Nile. Saurabh’s last three scores for us as fifties. Some of them, we got at base price, and it was very happy for us. Last year, we were champions. Of course, injuries were a big concern. We left and traded out 12 players – the most we’ve done in the last five-six years. We did it for players to give more playing time at other franchises. We want to wish them all the best for whichever franchise they play for," Mumbai Indians' Aakash Ambani told reporters in Kolkata during tea break at IPL 2020 auction.