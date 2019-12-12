Image Source : BCCI IPL 2020 Auction: 5 all-rounders who could earn big money

The Indian Premier League auction will take place on December 19 in Kolkata and A total of 73 players will be up for grabs. It includes 29 foreign players and 19 capped Indians are also present in the pool as the franchises look to plug the holes in already settled squads. The IPL 2020 auction will be a mini auction of sorts ahead of the mega-show in 2021 when all teams will reassemble.

The final list has been trimmed down to 332 players from 971 and also includes 24 new players, who were added after the franchises requested. The list includes West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams, Australia's Dan Christian, Adam Zampa, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim as well as 21-year-old Surrey batsman Will Jacks, who recently hit a 25-ball century in a pre-season T10 match against Lancashire in the UAE.

However, attention will once again be on all-rounders, who are likely to earn big bucks like always due to the multi-faceted skill set. Here we take a look at five players, who can earn big money in the IPL 2020 auction next Thursday.

GLENN MAXWELL

The Australian all-rounder opted out of the last auction to focus on the Ashes and the 2019 World Cup but he is back this time around and could well be the hot cake again.

Maxwell decided to take an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health issues in October but returned to play club cricket and has done well. Maxwell's name therefore will be right up there in the wanted list due to his all-round abilities with the bat and ball. The Australian has already played in the IPL before and his experience will come in handy for any franchise who wants to shore up their batting especially.

Maxwell's base price is INR 2 crore and is in the top bracket of players.

CHRIS MORRIS

The South African all-rounder was released by Delhi Capitals after a drab 2019 but his stock remains high because of his hitting prowess and ability to nail those yorkers at the death.

Morris's form hasn't been the best lately but he much like Maxwell is a proven customer in the IPL and can be a handy for a team like Punjab or Kolkata, who can do with some fast-bowling at the death with an added bonus of big-hitting.

Morris's base price is INR 1.5 crore.

CHRIS WOAKES

The England all-rounder has played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore but the latter found him surplus to requirements and was therefore released ahead of the auction.

Woakes is another proven all-rounder around the world. The 30-year-old is a veteran in the format and has experience around the world and could be a wily customer with both bat and ball. Woakes, however, is more of a bowler, who can bat and his bowling in the powerplay is a bonus for a team who will go for him.

Woakes has a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

MARCUS STOINIS

The powerful Australian all-rounder was a part of the clean up job done by RCB ahead of the mini auction in Kolkata.

Stoinis was an integral part of the RCB franchise but his failure to make an impact and hefty price tag meant parting ways was necessary in order to buy him on the cheap or look for other options.

The 30-year-old's ability to muscle the ball and bowl useful overs and agility on the field is a good combination to have for any team looking for some all-round ability to balance the squad.

Stoinis's base price is unknown but he is not in the top two brackets of INR 2 crore or 1.5 crore respectively.

SAM CURRAN

The southpaw was a big buy for Kings XI Punjab in the last auction and the younger of the Curran did live up to the price tag by providing some bits and pieces performances here and there including a hat-trick.

However, his inconsistency and price proved to be too much in the end as Punjab left him out after the arrival of Anil Kumble as their head coach. But, Curran can always be brought back or bought by any other franchise due to his ability to swing the ball at the start and smash some lusty blows towards the end. The Englishman might not be the most deadliest of cricketers with bat or ball but is a handy cricketer to have to balance the squad.

His base price much like Stoinis's is unknown.